En el Hindú, se homenajeó a Hugo Soto con un festival de Box Amateur

El viernes por la noche en el Club Hindú BBC se llevó a cabo el festival boxístico en homenaje a Hugo Rafael Soto. En este se puso en juego cinturones AMBAPA “Rumbo a México”. En total fueron nueve combates amateur.
Resultados
Cat. hasta 75 Kg., por Tit. AMBAPA
Jonathan “Traidor” Díaz GPP4 Maximiliano Narváez.
Cat. hasta 69 Kg., por Tit. AMBAPA
Pablo “Gladiador” Gaitán GPP4 Héctor Lesser.
Cat. hasta 64 Kg., por Tit. AMBAPA
Iván Aybar GPP4 Matías “El Inca” Portero.
Cat. hasta 60 Kg., por Tit. AMBAPA
Diego “Kitito” Castro GPP4 Andy “El Belichito” Carrasco.
Cat. hasta 56 Kg., por Tit. AMBAPA
Gabriel Leiva GPP4 Kevin Aguirre.
Cat. hasta 57 Kg., por Tit. AMBAPA Cadetes
Alejandro “Pistolero” López GPP4 Luciano “Hormiga Atómica” Pintos.
Cat. hasta 54 Kg., por Tit. AMBAPA Juvenil
Ailen “La Monita” Romero GPP4 Brisa Cativa.
Cat. hasta 56 Kg.
Andrés “Locche” Décima GPP3 Juan “Dinamita” Galván.
Cat. hasta 60 Kg.
Agustín Assante GPP3 Miguel Vera.
