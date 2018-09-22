Agenda deportiva del sábado: TV y horarios

A continuación te ofrecemos la información sobre los horarios y canales de televisión de las competencias deportivas de la fecha, para que no te pierdas detalles.
Superliga Argentina
13:15 Newell's - Lanús (FOX PREMIUM)
15:30 Talleres - Vélez (TNT Sports)
17:45 Defensa y Justicia - Estudiantes (LP) (FOX PREMIUM)
20:00 Banfield - Independiente (TNT Sports)
Liga de España
08:00 Rayo Vallecano - Alaves (ESPN/HD)
11:15 Eibar - Leganes (ESPN 3/HD)
11:15 Celta - Valladolid (610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)
13:30 Getafe - Atlético de Madrid (610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)
15:30 Real Madrid - Espanyol (610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)
Premier League
08:15 Fulham - Watford (ESPN 2/HD)
10:45 Manchester United - Wolverhampton (ESPN 3/HD)
11 Cardiff City - Manchester City (613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)
11 Liverpool - Southampton (614/1614 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)
11 Crystal Palace - Newcastle (615/1615 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)
11 Burnley - Bournemouth (616/1616 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)
11 Leicester City - Huddersfield (617/1617 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)
13:30 Brighton - Tottenham (ESPN 3/HD)
Liga de Italia
15:30 Sampdoria - Inter (619/1619 HD DIRECTV SPORTSRAI)
Primera B Nacional
17 Chacarita - Villa Dálmine (TYC SPORTS PLAYTYC SPORTS/HD)
19 Sarmiento (J) - Central Córdoba (SdE) (TYC SPORTS PLAYTYC SPORTS/HD)
20:30 Santamarina - Gimnasia (J) (TYC SPORTS PLAY)
Bundesliga de Alemania
10:30 Hertha Berlin - Borussia M'gladbach (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)
10:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Borussia Dortmund (FOX SPORTS/HD)
13:30 Schalke 04 - Bayern Munich (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)
Súper TC 2000
15:30 Clasificación (TYC SPORTS PLAY- TYC SPORTS/HD)
ATP 250 - San Petersburgo
08:00 Semifinales (618/1618 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)
Moto GP | GP Aragón
09:00ClasificaciónESPN 3/HD
Mundial de Básquet Femenino
09:50 Turquía - Argentina (612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)
Golf - Champions Tour
13:30 Tercera ronda (ESPN)
Básquet- Liga ACB
14 Final (FOX SPORTS/HD)
Laver Cup
15 Día 2 (ESPN 2/HD)
21 Día 2 (ESPN)
Combate Space
16:30 Anthony Joshua - Alexander Povetkin (SPACE/HD)
Boxeo de Primera
23:30 G. Coria - J. Sánchez (TYC SPORTS PLAY- TYC SPORTS/HD)