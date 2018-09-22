Agenda deportiva del sábado: TV y horarios

Deportes

A continuación te ofrecemos la información sobre los horarios y canales de televisión de las competencias deportivas de la fecha, para que no te pierdas detalles.

Superliga Argentina

13:15 Newell's - Lanús (FOX PREMIUM)

15:30 Talleres - Vélez (TNT Sports)

17:45 Defensa y Justicia - Estudiantes (LP) (FOX PREMIUM)

20:00 Banfield - Independiente (TNT Sports)

Liga de España

08:00 Rayo Vallecano - Alaves (ESPN/HD)

11:15 Eibar - Leganes (ESPN 3/HD)

11:15 Celta - Valladolid (610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)

13:30 Getafe - Atlético de Madrid (610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)

15:30 Real Madrid - Espanyol (610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)

Premier League

08:15 Fulham - Watford (ESPN 2/HD)

10:45 Manchester United - Wolverhampton (ESPN 3/HD)

11 Cardiff City - Manchester City (613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)

11 Liverpool - Southampton (614/1614 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)

11 Crystal Palace - Newcastle (615/1615 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)

11 Burnley - Bournemouth (616/1616 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)

11 Leicester City - Huddersfield (617/1617 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)

13:30 Brighton - Tottenham (ESPN 3/HD)

Liga de Italia

15:30 Sampdoria - Inter (619/1619 HD DIRECTV SPORTSRAI)

Primera B Nacional

17 Chacarita - Villa Dálmine (TYC SPORTS PLAYTYC SPORTS/HD)

19 Sarmiento (J) - Central Córdoba (SdE) (TYC SPORTS PLAYTYC SPORTS/HD)

20:30 Santamarina - Gimnasia (J) (TYC SPORTS PLAY)

Bundesliga de Alemania

10:30 Hertha Berlin - Borussia M'gladbach (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)

10:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Borussia Dortmund (FOX SPORTS/HD)

13:30 Schalke 04 - Bayern Munich (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)

Súper TC 2000

15:30 Clasificación (TYC SPORTS PLAY- TYC SPORTS/HD)

ATP 250 - San Petersburgo

08:00 Semifinales (618/1618 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)

Moto GP | GP Aragón

09:00ClasificaciónESPN 3/HD

Mundial de Básquet Femenino

09:50 Turquía - Argentina (612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS)

Golf - Champions Tour

13:30 Tercera ronda (ESPN)

Básquet- Liga ACB

14 Final (FOX SPORTS/HD)

Laver Cup

15 Día 2 (ESPN 2/HD)

21 Día 2 (ESPN)

Combate Space

16:30 Anthony Joshua - Alexander Povetkin (SPACE/HD)

Boxeo de Primera

23:30 G. Coria - J. Sánchez (TYC SPORTS PLAY- TYC SPORTS/HD)

 

