Netflix: Las series y películas que se levantarán en Octubre

Netlfix renueva a menudo su oferta de contenidos, lo cual implica que levante también material que tenía disponible para sus usuarios. Si bien en octubre llegarán tanques como la segunda temporada de Stranger Things, hay muchas otras series y películas que serán levantadas.

Te mostramos el listado completo de lo que no estará más en la plataforma. Vale aclarar que la lista es válida solo para Netflix Latinoamérica.

1 de octubre

• A Love in Times of Selfies

• Across the Universe

• Barton Fink

• Bella

• Big Daddy

• Carousel

• Cradle 2 the Grave

• Crafting a Nation

• Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

• Daddy’s Little Girls

• Dark Was the Night

• David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1

• Day of the Kamikaze

• Death Beach

• Dowry Law

• Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

• Friday Night Lights - Temporadas 1-5

• Happy Feet

• Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

• Hellboy

• Kagemusha

• Laura

• Love Actually

• Malcolm in the Middle - Temporadas 1-7

• Max Dugan Returns

• Millennium

• Million Dollar Baby

• Mortal Kombat

• Mr. 3000

• Mulholland Dr.

• My Father the Hero

• My Name Is Earl - Temporadas 1-4

• One Tree Hill - Temporadas 1-9

• Patton

• Picture This

• Prison Break - Temporadas 1-4

• The Bernie Mac Show - Temporadas 1-5

• The Shining

• The Wonder Years - Temporadas 1-6

• Titanic

• 30 Rock - Temporadas 1-7

19 de octubre

• The Cleveland Show - Temporadas 1-4

21 de octubre

• Bones - Temporadas 5-11

27 de octubre

• Lie to Me - Temporadas 2 y 3

• Louie - Temporadas 1-5

• Hotel Transylvania 2

29 de octubre

• Family Guy - Temporadas 9-14

