El mundo llora la muerte de George Michael

Lunes, 26 Diciembre, 2016 - 15:25
Personalidades de la música y del entretenimiento lamentaron la muerte del icónico artista inglés.
COnocida la triste noticia de la muerte de George Michael, figura icónica del pop mundial, personalidades de la música y del entretenimiento lamentaron su muerte en las redes sociales.
Elton John, en shock por la inesperada noticia, escribió en Instagram: “He perdido a un querido amigo“.
Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6
— Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) 26 de diciembre de 2016
I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.
— James Corden (@JKCorden) 25 de diciembre de 2016
George ? George Michael ? No ... it cannot be. Beyond sad. #RIPGeorgeMichael Bri
— Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) 25 de diciembre de 2016
I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 25 de diciembre de 2016
2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9
— Duran Duran (@duranduran) 25 de diciembre de 2016
Unbelievable.
RIP George Michael.
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) 25 de diciembre de 2016
So sad to hear @GeorgeMichael passed away today. Loved his music and his heart. #LastChristmas #RIP
— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) 25 de diciembre de 2016
Prince, Bowie, Cohen... el 2016 no tenía bastante y se lleva también a George Michael.
53 años. pic.twitter.com/nEg69zE4JP
— Santiago Segura (@SSantiagosegura) 25 de diciembre de 2016
RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael
— Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) 25 de diciembre de 2016
So sorry to hear of the passing of George Michael. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends and fans.
— Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) 25 de diciembre de 2016
Miss you already! Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community! Love you always! @happyhippiefdn pic.twitter.com/nBCxjEstDo
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) 26 de diciembre de 2016
QEPD George Michael --
— El Dante (@dantespinetta) 26 de diciembre de 2016
absolutely devastated about george michael. what a fucked up way to end this year. rest in peace my friend....
— Belinda Carlisle (@belindaofficial) 26 de diciembre de 2016
Oh God no …I love you George …Rest In Peace x
— Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) 26 de diciembre de 2016
What a shock. Sad to hear George Michael has left us. https://t.co/Uo90xjxOuy via @youtube
— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) 26 de diciembre de 2016
Fuente: Exitoina
