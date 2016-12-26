El mundo llora la muerte de George Michael

COnocida la triste noticia de la muerte de George Michael, figura icónica del pop mundial, personalidades de la música y del entretenimiento lamentaron su muerte en las redes sociales.

Elton John, en shock por la inesperada noticia, escribió en Instagram: “He perdido a un querido amigo“.





Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6

— Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) 26 de diciembre de 2016





I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.

— James Corden (@JKCorden) 25 de diciembre de 2016





George ? George Michael ? No ... it cannot be. Beyond sad. #RIPGeorgeMichael Bri

— Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) 25 de diciembre de 2016





I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad.

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 25 de diciembre de 2016





2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9

— Duran Duran (@duranduran) 25 de diciembre de 2016





Unbelievable.

RIP George Michael.

— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) 25 de diciembre de 2016









Prince, Bowie, Cohen... el 2016 no tenía bastante y se lleva también a George Michael.

53 años. pic.twitter.com/nEg69zE4JP

— Santiago Segura (@SSantiagosegura) 25 de diciembre de 2016





RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael

— Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) 25 de diciembre de 2016





So sorry to hear of the passing of George Michael. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends and fans.

— Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) 25 de diciembre de 2016





Miss you already! Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community! Love you always! @happyhippiefdn pic.twitter.com/nBCxjEstDo

— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) 26 de diciembre de 2016





QEPD George Michael --

— El Dante (@dantespinetta) 26 de diciembre de 2016





absolutely devastated about george michael. what a fucked up way to end this year. rest in peace my friend....

— Belinda Carlisle (@belindaofficial) 26 de diciembre de 2016





Oh God no …I love you George …Rest In Peace x

— Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) 26 de diciembre de 2016





What a shock. Sad to hear George Michael has left us. https://t.co/Uo90xjxOuy via @youtube

— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) 26 de diciembre de 2016





