 EspectáculosLunes, 26 Diciembre, 2016 - 15:25

El mundo llora la muerte de George Michael

Personalidades de la música y del entretenimiento lamentaron la muerte del icónico artista inglés.

COnocida la triste noticia de la muerte de George Michael, figura icónica del pop mundial, personalidades de la música y del entretenimiento lamentaron su muerte en las redes sociales.
Elton John, en shock por la inesperada noticia, escribió en Instagram: “He perdido a un querido amigo“.
 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 
Fuente: Exitoina

